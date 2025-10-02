Updates on Tate Twins and Kevin Kelly’s AEW Lawsuit Arbitration Ruling, TNA TV deal

Kevin Kelly & Tate Twins’ Appeal of AEW Lawsuit Arbitration Ruling Has Been Dismissed

The appeal was filed after a June decision on the case brought against AEW, Tony Khan, and Ian Riccaboni. That same month, a judge had ordered the case to go into arbitration, which resulted in it being considered as “administratively closed.”

The Eleventh Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal because the original case was “stayed”, meaning the case was temporarily halted or legal proceedings are suspended either for the entire case or a portion of it. As a result, they could not review the decision.

(Source: Wrestlenomics)

TNA President Carlos Silva says the company is looking to announce a huge TV deal in 2026.

“We have an interested partner and working through potentially a deal for 2026. It’s going to happen as soon as it can happen.

We were working on it as recently as yesterday, exchanging papers and trying to figure it out. We’re excited about it and keep pushing it forward to get this over the finish line. It’s done when it’s over the finish line.”

(Source: TV Insider)