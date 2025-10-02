Tony Khan: “The Young Bucks are a huge part of AEW”

Tony Khan believes the Young Bucks are currently “the best they’ve ever been” and have been “better and fresher than ever” in 2025:

“I think Matt and Nick came back fresher and better than ever in 2025, and that’s coming from someone who’s been on the receiving end of the most deadly move in pro wrestling at their hands, so I’m probably the last person who should be out here singing their praises.

“However, I’ll be the first to say that the Young Bucks are a huge part of AEW.

“They were one of the major reasons we were able to launch the company six years ago. They’ve been involved since the very first Dynamite, and when they came back in shocking fashion this past April at AEW Dynasty after several months away, I think they started doing the best wrestling of their AEW careers.

“In my opinion, they’re wrestling at the highest level today, and what’s happening with their on-screen lives has been fascinating – the development of their personalities, their humanity, their vulnerability, and the way they’re clearly having fun. It all comes across on screen. The fans have always engaged with and been interested in the Young Bucks, because Matt and Nick are two of the most talented wrestlers in the world and people of great character. This year, I truly believe they’re the best they’ve ever been.”

