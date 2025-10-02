Tony Khan showers praise on Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy

– Tony Khan calls Orange Cassidy an all-time legend in WWE:

“Orange Cassidy, one of the all-time legends of AEW, who’s been involved in some of our biggest moments and best matches. On our digital platforms, he’s one of the most beloved and most-watched wrestlers in AEW history.”

– Khan speaks on Kris Statlander’s AEW Women’s World Championship win:

“Kris has been one of AEW’s top stars. She has battled through long injuries, come back with a great mindset, and always carried one of the best attitudes in the company. She has shown hard work, talent, and the kind of dedication that earns the respect of fellow wrestlers, the fans, and the people who run AEW.

Over the past six years, she has done everything possible to put herself in position to win a world title, and I am so happy she did it at All Out.“

(source: WolkenRob of Forbes)