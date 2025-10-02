Tommy Dreamer confirms Ash By Elegance’s career is over, Hikaru Shida update

– Tommy Dreamer (via Busted Open Radio) says Ash By Elegance career is over and that fans need to respect her privacy.

“She is no longer physically able to compete, per her statement and so that’s it. There’s HIPAA laws involved…and stuff like that so people shouldn’t speculate.”

It’s terrible for her, because it was like she just hit the high of highs with her career and it was off to the races.“

– Hikaru Shida says she’s ready to come back to the US.

空港で温泉入ってラウンジでカレー食べて準備万端！日本またね

I'm ready to go back to the US✈️