Spoilers: ROH taping results

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
225

AEW held a few dark matches before AEW Dynamite went on the air, and the results are online. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the taping:

* Keagan Garland defeated Jon Cruz

* Hook defeated Aaron Solo

* Alex Windsor and Sareee defeated Diamante & Billie Starkz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here