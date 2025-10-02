Spoilers: ROH taping results

AEW held a few dark matches before AEW Dynamite went on the air, and the results are online. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the taping:
* Keagan Garland defeated Jon Cruz
* Hook defeated Aaron Solo
* Alex Windsor and Sareee defeated Diamante & Billie Starkz
Sareee appeared at the Ring Of Honor tapings in Hollywood, Florida tonight.
She teamed up with Alex Windsor in a match against Billie Starkz and Diamanté.
@nei0geo#ROH #Sareee pic.twitter.com/62uRYjQPgK
— meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) October 2, 2025
Sareee has arrived in Ring Of Honor! pic.twitter.com/qRaRyiBr32
— Jaycob (@JayInFlorida) October 1, 2025