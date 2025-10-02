Spoilers: ROH taping results

AEW held a few dark matches before AEW Dynamite went on the air, and the results are online. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the taping:

* Keagan Garland defeated Jon Cruz

* Hook defeated Aaron Solo

* Alex Windsor and Sareee defeated Diamante & Billie Starkz

Sareee appeared at the Ring Of Honor tapings in Hollywood, Florida tonight. She teamed up with Alex Windsor in a match against Billie Starkz and Diamanté. @nei0geo#ROH #Sareee pic.twitter.com/62uRYjQPgK — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) October 2, 2025

Sareee has arrived in Ring Of Honor! pic.twitter.com/qRaRyiBr32 — Jaycob (@JayInFlorida) October 1, 2025