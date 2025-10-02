Note on Andrade’s WWE departure, Ahmed Johnson injured in car accident (photo)

– PWInsider reports that Andrade was released due to multiple wellness violations over the past year. WWE opted to let him go rather than pay him for another 90 days to prevent him from working elsewhere, so no non-compete clause was included.

– Former WWE superstar Ahmed Johnson was involved in a car accident where he was hit by a drunk driver on September 29th.

Johnson confirmed on Facebook that he suffered a few broken ribs, but is okay.

Photo credit: Reggie Rollins Jr.