Nigel McGuinness on why he isn’t interested in returning to wrestling full-time

Nigel McGuinness shared his thoughts on why he isn’t interested in returning to wrestling full-time, emphasizing that his current part-time schedule suits him best. He explained, “I don’t think there’s any benefit to me wrestling a full-time schedule.” McGuinness added that he still enjoys wrestling and is open to opportunities that make sense storyline-wise, stating, “With the part-time schedule that I’m currently on, if an opportunity presents itself and it makes sense from a storyline perspective, then I’ll do it. I love doing it, but not full-time.” He also acknowledged the talent on the roster, noting, “There’s too many guys on the roster anyway, younger guys who deserve more of those spots than me.”

Source: The Magic Of Wrestling