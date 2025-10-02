New tag team champions crowned on TNA Impact

In the main event of TNA Impact Thursday night,
The Inspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay)
defeated the Elegance Brand to become the new TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions.
