Matches announced for Collision and Dynamite, Tony Khan speaks after last nights Dynamite (video)

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision, which will air one hour earlier at 7 PM EST

-Dralistico vs. Eddie Kingston
-Kevin Knight vs. a member of FTR

Announced for next week’s Dynamite Title Tuesday

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. someone from Florida
-Trios Tag Team Street Fight: The Demand vs. The Hurt Syndicate
-Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita

After AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan thanks the crowd for being hot all night and he says AEW will return to the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL.

