IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee makes ROH debut

IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee surprised fans during the ROH television tapings yesterday prior to Dynamite and made her ROH debut in a tag team match.

Sareee, considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world, teamed up with Alex Windsor to battle Billie Starkz and Diamante. The match will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

The champ posted a photo on her social media boarding a United Airlines flight earlier this week.

Sareee is not new to the U.S. as she worked for NXT between 2021 and 2023 under the name Sarray. Unfortunately, she was never used to her full potential and given a questionable gimmick before she decided to leave when her contract expired.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online