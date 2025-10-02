Charlotte Flair gives a tutorial on how to Woo (video), WWE Smackdown preview

– Announced for tomorrow night’s WWE SmackDown:
* Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
* Sami Zayn (c) vs. ??? – United States Championship
* Damian Priest in action
* Tiffany Stratton to appear
– Charlotte Flair gives a tutorial on how to WOOOOO! on Good Morning Football
"Sometimes I'm in the ring and it comes out squeaky, and I'm like, 'Oh I hope they didn't get that.'
"Thank god the fans WOO with me."pic.twitter.com/PcMbZa4ZQy
