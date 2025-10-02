AEW stars to appear at New York Comic Con next week

AEW stars will be attending the New York Comic Con to promote the AEW/DC crossover comic book launch.

On Friday, October 10 starting at 5PM ET, AEW President Tony Khan, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Orange Cassidy, and Willow Nightingale will appear for the panel titled Heroes, Villains, Spaces In-Between: Pro Wrestling and Comic Storytelling. Comic writer Steve Orlando and artist Travis Mercer will be there as well and it will be moderated by Frankie Smith. This event will be held at the Javits Center in room 409

The following day on Saturday at 3PM ET, Jon Moxley, Willow Nightingale, Swerve Strickland and Orange Cassidy, will appear with DC’s Steve Orlando, Lucas Meyer and Travis Mercer for a special signing of the preview comic. Wristbands for this signing will be available on Saturday morning in the DC Booth between 10AM and 11AM ET. This event is also at the Javits Center at the DC Comics Booth #4365.

Fans can purchase the two-part DC x AEW comic book event at comic book shops, ShopAEW.com, and select AEW live events in 2026 throughout the country.

The DC K.O. comic book event will be showcased during AEW’s programming on TBS and TNT, and through extensive co-marketing across social media and newsletters.

