AEW News and Notes

– Mina Shirakawa (via Sports Graphics Number) on her decision to depart STARDOM and join AEW this year:

“If AEW turned me down, I thought I’d have no choice but to go freelance. What exactly do they find appealing about me? Many wrestlers & fans told me I’m a ‘Live Show Charisma.’”

– Happy 26th Birthday to Skye Blue.

– Mercedes Moné vs. Persephone has been announced for the CMLL Women’s World Championship at Arena Mexico on Friday, October 17.

Mercedes Moné vs. Persephone has been announced for the CMLL Women's World Championship at Arena Mexico on Friday, October 17.

– Big Boom AJ will make his AEW in-ring return at Full Gear, teaming with a partner of his choice against Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero:

