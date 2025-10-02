AEW News and Notes

Mina Shirakawa (via Sports Graphics Number) on her decision to depart STARDOM and join AEW this year:

“If AEW turned me down, I thought I’d have no choice but to go freelance. What exactly do they find appealing about me? Many wrestlers & fans told me I’m a ‘Live Show Charisma.’”

– Happy 26th Birthday to Skye Blue.

Mercedes Moné vs. Persephone has been announced for the CMLL Women’s World Championship at Arena Mexico on Friday, October 17.

– Big Boom AJ will make his AEW in-ring return at Full Gear, teaming with a partner of his choice against Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero:

