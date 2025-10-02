10/2/25 TNA Impact Recap

-:Frankie Kazarian opens up with the Kings Speech as he talks down the other champions in TNA along with his partners for the survivor series match. His guest tonight is the new TNA Knockouts World Champion, Kelani Jordan.

He told her that the other knockouts talked down to her and said her win was a fluke to antagonize her. Trick Williams interrupts and says to put respect in his name if he’s going to mention him. If Frankie is the king, then Tricks the emperor. When he mentions Mike Santana, Matt Hardy cuts him off and is tired of guys like Kazarian and Trick burying the TNA talent and saying that they’re why the brand is hot right now.

Leon Slater comes out to to defend Matt Hardy after Kazarian taunted Matt by saying Jeff can’t travel the country due to his DUI’s. After Kelani said she was gonna beat Indi Hartwell, now she comes out to say she respects Kelani but never fought someone like her.

Thanks to Santino, Matt Hardy, Leon Slater, and Indi Hartwell will take on Trick Williams, Frankie Kazarian, and Kelani Jordan right now! Mike Santana will also be on commentary.

– The stipulation was that if Mike Santana attacked Trick, he’d lose his Bound for Glory title match but if Trick lays his hands on him first, it’s fair game. So Frankie accidentally bumped into Trick, which made him bump into Santana and Santana attacks Trick!

Leon Slater pins Frankie Kazarian, winning the match with Matt Hardy and Indi Hartwell against Trick, Kazarian z and Kelani Jordan!

– Angel Warriors defeated Kat Von Heev and Ava Lawless in tag team action.

– Amazing Red showed up in Mike Santana’s vignette to give Mike a pep talk while talking about how guys like him, SAT, Homicide. and Low-Ki paved the way back then and admitted that himself and Homicide were disappointed when they sat in the front row at Slammiversary when Mike lost.

Red tells him that they already had their time and to stop doing it for just their culture and to win the TNA World Championship for himself and to bring it home.

– Nic Nemeth defeats The Hometown Man, ending his undefeated streak!

The Nemeth’s best down Hometown after the match until Matt Cardona attempts to make the save but also gets beaten down.

– TNA announcer, Gia Miller has had enough of Tessa Blanchard and last week’s assault was the last straw. Because of this, she’s going to challenge Tessa to a match at Bound for Glory!

– Chaos once again ensues as The Systems and Order 4 brawl around the ring but Alisha Edwards defeats Tasha Steelz after hitting Tasha with a kendo stick when the referee was distracted!

Tasha attacked Alisha after the match but were held back by their teammates before more damage could be done.

– At TNA Bound For Glory, Gia Miller will go one-on-one with Tessa Blanchard.

– The IInspiration defeated The Elegance Brand to win the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.