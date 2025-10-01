Video: Baron Corbin on the origin of his “Bishop Dyer” name, reaction to Cena using the “End of Days”

Filed to GERWECK.NET

I wanted to pass along our new exclusive interview on “The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val” with Bishop Dyer (formerly Baron Corbin). He discusses his reaction to John Cena using the “End of Days,” the detailed origin of his new name, doing his career “backwards” after WWE, his excitement for MLW, and his upcoming match with Satoshi Kojima.

Here are some of the key quotes:

On the origin of his “Bishop Dyer” name: “I’m on a new quest. It’s a new adventure. I’m going to go all over the world, and I want to build just a new thought process for people. I don’t want people to go, ‘Oh, he’s still trying to just be Baron Corbin.’ The Baron is kind of a bottom royal name, if you will, and the bishop is higher. So I was like, we’re elevating ourselves… Massive Game of Thrones fan, dire wolf. I just spelled it a little different than the actual dire wolf. So it still pays tribute to everything I’ve done in the path I’ve carved out. But it is a new evolution of it.”

On his reaction to John Cena using the “End of Days”: “I opened it, and it’s just flooded with Cena hitting Logan Paul at the end of days. He obviously didn’t tell me. And I think that’s what makes John special, is he’s not gonna like, ‘Hey, you should watch the show.’ He just does it. And if you’re paying attention, you’ll know it’s for you… It was like a cool like tip of the cap from him to me for what we’ve done together and how much he’s helped me in my career… I would have to hit 500 AAs to give him the respect that he has bestowed on me, career wise, and the knowledge and also friendship. Like, I love John.”

On his excitement for facing Satoshi Kojima in MLW: “I immediately text Finn Balor, because I know he’s been in the ring with Kojima. And I was like, ‘Dude, check this out.’ I text CM Punk, ‘Check out who I’m going to be wrestling in California with MLW.’ Like, it was this super surreal excitement. The reason I love wrestling is, I’m a fan of it. So you look at that and it’s like, how can you not be a fan of him and what he’s done?”

On doing his career “backwards” and shedding the “WWE guy” label: “I’m kind of doing it backwards, which I think is really fun and unique. I kind of want to shed that WWE label a little bit. I don’t want to necessarily just be remembered as a WWE guy. I think a lot of people assumed that when my career ended in January… that I was going to be done. And that’s not the case. Like, I love this, and I love getting in the ring with opponents, and performing around the world.”