Video: Andrade returns to AEW

Andrade is back on AEW Dynamite and has aligned himself with Don Callis Family after beating down Kenny Omega.

Just when @KennyOmegamanX was getting sentimental, @AndradeElIdolo attacks! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 6th Anniversary LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/mZ0O77V6HJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2025

OF COURSE @THEDONCALLIS HAD A HAND IN THIS. @AndradeElIdolo has joined The Family! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 6th Anniversary LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/CtDB0aPfTw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2025