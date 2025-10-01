Top 5 Moments in WWE History

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has given fans decades of unforgettable memories in its history. The WWE is one of the largest entertainment franchises in the world, renowned for its ability to create dynamic storylines alongside athletic and theatrical performances. The combination of these elements creates more than a matchup between two athletes, transforming it into a comprehensive event that draws attention worldwide. The WWE is a storied entertainment industry with numerous events deserving a mention. In this article, we will go over five pivotal moments that have shaped the WWE and wrestling worldwide.

Hulk Hogan defeats The Iron Sheik in 1984

Hulk Hogan faced The Iron Sheik in 1984 at the infamous Madison Square Garden, which would go on to be more than a title match-up in professional wrestling. The bout marked the beginning of Hulk Hogan and Hulkamania, a movement that carried professional wrestling into mainstream entertainment. Hogan became a household name, recognised for his colourful personality, trademark phrases, and powerful physique. Around the world, Hogan became one of the most celebrated athletes in professional wrestling. He experienced exponential stardom in professional wrestling, with fans wearing his merchandise globally and television hosts inviting him to their programmes. This match transformed the WWE from a small corporation to a national attraction. Hogan’s win created a hero who symbolised the growth of the company during the 1980s and paved the way for wrestling to reach new audiences.



The Montreal Screwjob in 1997

Few moments in wrestling have been as controversial as the ending of the 1997 Survivor Series in Montreal. Bret “The Hitman” Hart was ready to leave the WWE franchise for a rival company. The Hitman entered the match as the reigning champ, with Shawn Michaels being the competitor. The competitive contest that the fans expected would later be disappointing, with the referee making a controversial decision. The referee rang the bell prematurely, as Hart was not submitted, giving Michaels the title. The incident became known as the Montreal Screwjob, which would have a lasting impact on the company.

Following the incident, fans began to see more of the reality behind the curtain, and trust between performers and management was shaken. Vince McMahon, the chairman of WWE, soon stepped into the spotlight as the villainous “Mr McMahon,” which became one of the defining characters of the late 1990s. The Screwjob is remembered not only for its drama but also for the way it blurred the line between fiction and reality.

Stone Cold Steve Austin rises at WrestleMania 13

Stone Cold Steve Austin faced Bret Hart in WrestleMania 13 in a submission match. Stone Cold entered the bout as the villain, though the crowd soon began to favour the evil, admiring his resiliency in the ring. The match was highly contested and dramatic, with blood pouring down Steve Austin’s face, and he refused to give up. The image of Austin screaming in pain, yet never submitting, became a symbol of his character.

This match created a double shift in the story. Hart, once the hero, became the villain, while Austin grew into the anti-hero that fans rallied behind. His attitude, catchphrases, and rebellious nature defined the Attitude Era, a period when WWE reached record levels of popularity. This event in 1997 showcased Stone Cold Steve Austin as a cultural icon in the making and was a pioneering match in his growth as a character.

The debut of The Undertaker in 1990

Fans around the world witnessed the arrival of the infamous ‘The Undertaker’ at the Survivor Series in 1990. He was introduced as a mysterious figure dressed in black, evoking a chilling presence. The Undertaker stood out massively and, over time, developed into one of the most enduring characters in the WWE. His unbeaten streak at WrestleMania became legendary, and his ability to adapt across different eras ensured his place at the very top of the industry.

The Undertaker’s debut marked the beginning of a new generation that would span over three decades. During his time in the industry, The Undertaker captivated many audiences with his unique blend of athleticism, dramatic storytelling, and theatrical entrances. His presence proved that WWE could create figures who felt larger than life and yet remain relevant year after year.

The Rock vs Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8

In the early 2000s, fans of the WWE would witness two of the biggest names in the establishment’s history go head-to-head in a unique bout. Although the style of the matchup was nothing out of the ordinary, the energy in the arena was something never seen before. The energy and the passion of the fans showcased what the WWE had become, transforming into a global phenomenon.

The match in itself fell at the perfect time to showcase the old vs. new storyline, with Hulk Hogan representing the old and The Rock representing the new. When the two stood face to face, the crowd erupted in a way rarely seen before or since. The match also marked the beginning of a new generation, with Hogan passing on the torch to The Rock.

Conclusion

The WWE has provided unique moments that have impacted countless generations since its inception. For many, growing up, the WWE was a leading entertainment provider, showcasing its ability to excite with theatrical performances and develop interesting storylines. These five iconic moments demonstrate that wrestling is not only about physical contests but also about storylines that resonate with millions of people worldwide.

WWE thrives on the thrill of the unexpected. Fans never know when the next great moment will take place, but history proves that the company always finds a way to deliver something unforgettable.