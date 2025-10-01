Stephanie Vaquer and Natalya notes

– Upcoming Natalya appearance:

BIG NEWS Natalya is coming to The Wrestling Collector in Stockholm, NJ on Tuesday, Nov. 18 (6–8PM) With your ticket, you’ll not only get her new book signed/personalized when you arrive, a photo op… but she’s also signing ANY TWO items you bring along! Spots are… pic.twitter.com/5vFr8n1IjP — 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) September 30, 2025

– Stephanie Vaquer comments on doing a double Devil’s Kiss with Rhea Ripley, and Booker T’s reaction.

“That was amazing, because it’s like, Mami & Mamacita Devil’s Kiss. I know Booker T (laughs)… crazy, crazy.

“Amazing moment, not just for the crowd, but for me, because it’s Rhea Ripley, she’s amazing. She’s doing my move, it’s really good. Amazing experience in NXT.”

