Stephanie Vaquer and Natalya notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
243

– Upcoming Natalya appearance:

Stephanie Vaquer comments on doing a double Devil’s Kiss with Rhea Ripley, and Booker T’s reaction.

“That was amazing, because it’s like, Mami & Mamacita Devil’s Kiss. I know Booker T (laughs)… crazy, crazy.

“Amazing moment, not just for the crowd, but for me, because it’s Rhea Ripley, she’s amazing. She’s doing my move, it’s really good. Amazing experience in NXT.”

(source: ComicBook)

