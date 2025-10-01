MVP backs up Grayson Waller’s story

MVP (via the Marking Out) backs up Grayson Waller’s story where Grayson said MVP had his back in a bar confrontation:

“I think there were some drunk wrestling fans that were hanging out at the bar and I think they were being a little obnoxious to some female talent or something like that.

If I recall correctly, I think Grayson Waller was just kind of telling the guys like, back off, chill out or whatever. I think they got kind of drunk and obnoxious, tried to bow up. I don’t necessarily — I wouldn’t call it a fight, but you know like, what’s going on over here? Like, ‘Hey, everything alright over here?’

It was just a situation where we’re at the bar and we’re in our space. We’re all comfortable, we’re chilling and these dudes are being d*ckheads. I think Grayson said that once me, Josh (Barnett), and Shayna (Baszler) walked up, he just went and sat down. To be in a situation like that, I can think of a lot of guys that I’d much rather have Shayna Baszler on my side than some of those guys.

I remember that moment, we were just looking out for one of us. These guys were wrong, they were out of hand. They didn’t turn into anything, they f***ed off because they knew they were in deep water.”