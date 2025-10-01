Mark Henry has become a believer in LA Knight

Mark Henry says he wasn’t originally a believer in LA Knight, but Knight proved him wrong – and responds to people who claim Knight is too old to be pushed at WWE World Championship level:

“LA Knight is an outstanding talent. There was a time when I didn’t believe. I thought that he leaned on what other people did and are doing too much, and not creating his own thing. He has proved that he belongs and deserves the opportunity to be the guy.

“There’s things that he does that I would say, ‘Hey man, segue out of that and do more of what you’re really good at,’ which is walk and talk. He’s a good wrestler, at the end of the day. There’s so much that he can do that he doesn’t do, and you need to lean into that.

“As far as him being too old, there was a time where in wrestling, you didn’t even get your shot until you were 40. You didn’t get a shot. Guys wrestled into their 60s.”

(TMZ)