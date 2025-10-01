Khan on AEW’s growth and long-term vision, Taya Valkyrie on AEW’s bold approach to wrestling

– Taya Valkyrie praised AEW for its bold approach to wrestling, describing the company as a fresh alternative to WWE. She highlighted AEW’s international and independent talent, saying, “They brought in talent who were thriving internationally, in the Indies, and from around the world.” Valkyrie emphasized the company’s willingness to take risks, noting, “We’re grittier, we’re not afraid to take risks, and Tony (Khan) isn’t afraid to disrupt.” She credited this mindset with making wrestling more exciting and engaging: “That makes wrestling fun and keeps it interesting.”

(Source: Women’s Wrestling Talk)

– Tony Khan reflected on AEW’s growth and long-term vision as the company celebrates its six-year anniversary. He highlighted the company’s recent successes, noting, “This year we had our highest U.S. attendance at All In Texas, which I believe was the greatest show we’ve ever done.” Khan credited AEW’s achievements to its talent, staff, and fans: “That kind of success is only possible because AEW has the best wrestlers in the world, an incredible staff, and the most loyal fans we could ever hope for.”

Looking ahead, he expressed confidence in the company’s longevity: “Ten years from now, at the 16-year anniversary of Dynamite, I believe AEW will still be going strong.” He emphasized AEW’s mission to remain the premier wrestling destination: “Our goal is to continue as the place where the best wrestle for many years to come, and I think tonight’s show will demonstrate exactly that.”

(Source: Forbes)