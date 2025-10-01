Kevin Nash provides an update on his health after undergoing a procedure

While speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash provided an update on his health after undergoing a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat. Nash explained that the process was quick, lasting just 53 minutes and requiring minimal preparation—he only needed to remove his T-shirt, have part of his chest shaved, and undergo anesthesia. Nash noted that his cardiologist discovered some scar tissue on his heart, possibly from a minor heart attack 20 years ago, but emphasized that he’s otherwise in good health. He praised his medical team for their care and described the procedure as straightforward, with his vitals showing no alarming signs going in.

Nash stated the following…

“So I wake up, he’s smiling at me, they’re happy. They said, ‘Okay, we’ll get your wife.’ She came in and says, ‘You want something to drink?’ I said, ‘Yeah’ — and my go-to after surgery drink is always cranberry juice, because I don’t ever drink anything like that. So that’s like, you know, nice and tart, kind of cleans your mouth out. So I had my cranberry juice and then they were like, ‘Well, you can get up when you feel like it.’ I just sat around because I already had my shoes on. And she untied the back of my thing. I pulled it off, put my T-shirt on, and was in the car — I think total time until we hit the IHOP was under an hour.”

(quote: F4WOnline.com)