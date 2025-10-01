JBL on Ash By Elegance: “It’s a real testament to her that she was TNA Champion”

WWE Hall of Famer JBL expressed immense admiration for Ash By Elegance after she announced stepping away from wrestling and relinquishing the TNA Knockouts World Championship. He praised her dedication, saying, “She worked incredibly hard to get to where she’s at. I mean, very hard.” JBL highlighted her positive personality, noting, “Dana, she is one of these bubbly people that show up in a room and just lights up the room. She’s really a fun, good person. I like Dana a lot.”

He expressed sympathy over her injury, remarking, “I don’t know what happened, it looks like something physically happened where she has to step back and she got some bad news about an injury or something.” JBL acknowledged the challenges of reaching the top only to face setbacks, saying, “Dana has worked extremely hard to get to where she is. It’s a real testament to her that she was TNA Champion. It’s the hardest thing in the world, you work your a– off to get to a place, and because you’ve worked so hard and you’ve gone through all these matches, all of a sudden now you get to that spot and that’s when you get injured.”

He drew parallels to other wrestlers, noting, “Edge is the same, Daniel Bryan’s the same. They finally make it, they’re huge, and all of a sudden that’s when the injuries have mounted up on them and they’ve gotta retire. Both of those guys were able to come back – hopefully Dana will too.” JBL also emphasized her likable personality, saying, “I can’t emphasize enough, what a nice person Dana is. She’s just fun to be around. She’s smart, she has great banter, she’s one of them people you just sit there and banter with and it’s just fun because she’s so clever with what she does. I hope that it’s something that is temporary.”

Source: Something to Wrestle with John Layfield