iShowSpeed “tries” to RKO Randy Orton at Speed Goes Pro Los Angeles premiere

WWE Superstars Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Chelsea Green, and Cathy Kelley attended the Speed Goes Pro LA Premiere at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum yesterday evening.

Speed Goes Pro features popular streamer and huge WWE fan iShowSpeed in a six-episode YouTube series that puts Speed in head-to-head competition with some of the biggest names in sports.

During the premiere as Speed was greeting guests, he snuck up behind Randy Orton and was jokingly ready to RKO him as Sheamus, McIntyre, and Orton’s wife Kim looked on.

“Thank you for not RKOing me just now,” Orton told him. Orton said that Speed owes him one, a statement that Speed kinda refuted, saying that Orton “did a lot of shit” to him.

It’s unclear if any of the WWE Superstars who appeared are part of the series, but judging from the interaction with Orton, it seems that Orton is in. The list of athletes appearing on the show remains a secret.

iShowSpeed appeared several times on WWE broadcasts, including getting RKOed by Orton at WrestleMania and earlier this year getting his soul speared right out of him by Bron Breakker in a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble.

