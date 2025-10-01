Booker T comments on the Smackdown botch

Booker T gave a candid assessment of the recent triple threat match involving Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax. He emphasized that there were major coordination issues, saying, “You could tell there was a lot of miscommunication in the match.”

He compared it to his own work with women’s matches in Reality of Wrestling, where the priority is “trying to put the girls in the best position to be comfortable in the ring.” In his view, each competitor had unique challenges: Tiffany Stratton as an NIL talent still developing, Jade Cargill as someone “pretty much just fresh off her AEW run” where she “probably didn’t learn a whole lot,” and Nia Jax as the experienced wrestler who might feel the need to lead.

Booker suggested this mix led to problems: “It could have been a plethora of things, but you can tell there was a lot of miscommunication.” He also underlined that in wrestling, the flow to the ending is crucial: “The only thing they’re going to remember is the finish… that didn’t happen in this match.”

Ultimately, he didn’t shy away from calling it out: “Was it a botch? Heck yeah, it was a botch. A miscommunication. A screw up. Whatever term you want to put on it. That can happen on live television.”

