Anthony Bowens says there were times he thought he’d get fired in AEW because of Max Caster:

“People don’t understand what I went through backstage with Max Caster. I can’t be any more genuine – there were times where I thought I was not going to have a job anymore, and that is terrifying as somebody who has always dreamed of being on television, being on Dynamite, wrestling every week.

“And then to come to work and potentially have that ripped away for something that you didn’t even do, that’s a petrifying thought.

“And that’s what I lived with every week tagging with this guy, because – I’m not gonna get into it – there was just occurrence after occurrence after occurrence after occurrence where I was cleaning up this guy’s mess.”

(source:Good Karma Wrestling)