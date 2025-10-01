10/1/25 AEW Dynamite: 6-Year Anniversary Show Coverage



Location: Hollywood, Florida

Venue: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Taz

—

Footage of The Young Bucks in Hollywood airs, with Matt Jackson saying he has an idea for an awesome entrance tonight. He leaves to talk with production, and then Nick Jackson takes the money and loses it all in the casino. Matt comes back with more ideas, and then gets mad at Nick for losing everything.

Live in the arena, the Bucks, who did not get an entrance, are already in the ring.

—

Match 1 – Trios Tag Team Match

Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) and Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Don Callis)

Omega and Alexander start the match, and Alexander applies a side-headlock. Omega sends him off the ropes, but Alexander drops him with a shoulder tackle. Omega comes back with a hurricanrana and picks Alexander up, but Alexander shoves him into the corner and tags Matt in. Omega takes Matt down and tags in King. King delivers shots and senton to both Bucks, and then Bandido tags in. Bandido connects with an assisted cross-body, but Matt comes back with a shot to his midsection. Nick tags in, and Bandido eventually takes them down with a double hurricanrana.

Omega double dropkicks the Bucks, and then King runs them over before Alexander tags back in. Brodido and Omega deliver shots to Alexander before he gets sent to the floor. Omega dives onto all three guys, then Bandido does the same. Bandido gets Alexander back into the ring, and King delivers a scoop slam. King slams the Bucks onto Alexander, and then slams Omega onto him as well. Bandido slams King onto Alexander, and then Omega officially tags back in. Alexander comes back with a back-breaker and tags in Nick. Nick delivers a neck-breaker as Matt tags in, and the Bucks double-team Omega.

The Bucks knock King to the floor and double superkick Bandido before slamming him down. Omega comes back with an enzuigiri to Nick, and then he slams both Bucks down. Omega runs the ropes, but Alexander cuts him off. Omega sends him to the outside and runs the ropes, but the Bucks deliver him with double superkicks. Alexander knocks Omega down on the outside before getting him back into the ring. The Bucks take out Brodido on the outside as well, and then triple-team Omega with Alexander. Alexander slams Omega in the ring and Nick dives onto Brodido as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Omega dodges the Bucks and sends them into each other in the corner. King tags in, as does Alexander, and King takes advantage with a pair of lariats. King slams Alexander down and goes for the cover, but the Bucks breaks it up. King delivers shots to the Bucks and goes for a splash, but the Bucks dodge. Bandido makes a blind tag as King runs the ropes, and Brodido gain the advantage. The Bucks get sent to the outside, but then Alexander slams Bandido on the apron. King takes Alexander out with a dive, and then the Bucks double-team King.

Omega slams the Bucks into each other and sends them to the floor before dropping them, Alexander, and Kinf with a dive. Bandido goes for the 21 Plex on Nick, but Nick lands on his feet. Brodido and Omega turn it around and deliver a triple-piledriver. Omega tags in and goes for the V Trigger on Alexander, but Alexander counters with German suplexes. Alexander suplexes Bandido as well, and then suplexes King after the Bucks superkick him. Nick superkicks Omega and then Omega gets triple-teamed with kicks and elbows. Alexander goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out at two.

Alexander applies an ankle lock, but Omega gets free as King comes back in. Omega drops them with snap dragon suplexes as King drops Nick as well. Omega delivers a reverse-rana to Alexander and follows with a powerbomb. Omega delivers the V Trigger to Alexander, and then delivers another right after. Bandido delivers the 21 Plex as King takes the Bucks out with a dive. Omega delivers the One Winged Angel and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Brodido and Kenny Omega

-After the match, Omega talks to the Bucks, but Alexander lays him out with a thrust kick. Alexander beats Omega down as the Bucks look on, but do not help. Jurassic Express’s music hits and they come to the ring. Jack Perry drops the Bucks with a double DDT, and Luchasaurus follows with a double chokeslam. Perry delivers a knee strike to Alexander, and Omega follows with a snap dragon.

Perry and Omega get in each others faces and they shove each other, and then Perry runs past Omega to dive onto the Bucks on the outside. Jurassic Express and the Bucks brawl to the back as Omega grabs a microphone. Omega says it has been six years and he has been in AEW since day one. Omega says he has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, but you can take pride in the journey itself. Omega says new friends have been made and some have been lost, and he thanks the fans for being there through it all. The lights go out, and then they come back on Andrade is in the ring. Andrade beats Omega down and shakes hands with Callis.

—

A video package highligting some of the biggest moments in AEW history from the past six years airs.

—