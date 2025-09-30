WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
290

– “The thought of putting the label ‘future world champion’ on Dominik Mysterio three years ago, four years ago, laughable, I’d laugh you out the building.

But now, is this outside the realm of possibility? Not at all… In fact, I would be surprised if Dominik Mysterio doesn’t hold a (WWE) world championship within the next five years.”

– Big E (via th Raw Recap)

– WWE has reportedly upset people in Israel following the NXT vs. TNA show being named ‘INVASION’ on October 7th.

“The term Invasion, on such a sensitive date — raises questions about who in the organization is responsible for this preposterous decision.”

(Source: t.co/8qn5QPeI0z)

– Just announced:

– WWE promoted Zuffa Boxing on RAW:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here