WWE event receives a name change, Mark Henry on Cena’s final opponent, recent poll results , more

– Wrestlevotes reports the NXT vs. TNA show on October 7 is now being renamed from ‘INVASION’ to ‘SHOWDOWN.’ As previously noted, WWE has reportedly upset people in Israel following the NXT vs. TNA show being named ‘INVASION’ on October 7th.

“The term Invasion, on such a sensitive date — raises questions about who in the organization is responsible for this preposterous decision.”

– Mark Henry believes Joe Hendry should be John Cena’s final opponent for his retirement match, and that Cena should put over Hendry if he truly wants to give back to the business.

(source: TMZ)

– IYO SKY posted:

– Recent poll results:

Karrion Kross and Scarlett leaving WWE

Work (54%, 272 Votes)

Shoot (46%, 232 Votes)

Total Voters: 504

Would you like to see Chris Jericho return to WWE?

Yes (62%, 291 Votes)

No (38%, 180 Votes)

Total Voters: 471

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes turn heel?

Yes (52%, 206 Votes)

No (49%, 194 Votes)

Total Voters: 400