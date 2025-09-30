WWE Confirms John Cena’s Final Match Headlines SNME on December 13 in D.C.

Via WWE release:

JOHN CENA’S FINAL MATCH TO HEADLINE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT ON DECEMBER 13 AT CAPITAL ONE ARENA IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

WWE, in partnership with Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the nation’s capital, today announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena’s final match will headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on Satu‍rday, Decem‍ber 13, at Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C!

Following a year-long farewell tour, with stops at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam along the way, Cena will bring his decorated career – highlighted by 17 World Championships, five U.S. Championship title reigns and two Royal Rumble victories – to an emphatic close live from the nation’s capital.

Tickets for Saturd‍ay Night’s Main Event will go on sale starting Fr‍iday, Octo‍ber 17, at 10‍am ET/7‍am PT.

Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Wedn‍esday, Octo‍ber 15, at 10‍am ET/7‍am PT.

The last time really is now. @JohnCena’s final match is set for #SNME in Washington, D.C. on December 13. Get your tickets on Oct. 17 because after this…you can’t see him. pic.twitter.com/ZKHNrpDZh6 — Triple H (@TripleH) September 30, 2025