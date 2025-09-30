Triple H, Stephanie and Linda McMahon visit the oval office

Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H were present at the Oval Office on Tuesday as President Trump signed executive orders, including one focused on using AI to improve treatments for childhood cancer. Stephanie McMahon spoke to reporters about the initiative, highlighting its importance for children and reflecting on WWE’s connection to Connor Michalek, a young fan who battled cancer.

She emphasized the innocence of children facing illness, saying, “Kids shouldn’t even know what cancer is, let alone have to face it. And this incredible team believes that too.” Stephanie explained the purpose of the executive order, noting, “This executive order makes kids with cancer the first focus of AI innovation across health care in America.” She also highlighted the unifying nature of caring for children, stating, “If there is one thing in the world that could bring us together, please let it be our children because I can almost guarantee if your child was diagnosed with cancer, you wouldn’t care what party your doctor belonged to, you would just want the best.”

Stephanie concluded by praising the administration’s efforts, saying, “And President Trump is doing just that, enabling every child with cancer gets the best care possible. And we couldn’t be more grateful.”

With Connor in my heart and you by my side, anything is possible ❤️ https://t.co/olKAf9QVos — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 1, 2025

“Kids shouldn’t even know what cancer is, let alone have to face it.” I cannot begin to describe how proud I am of @StephMcMahon. Her dedication to @ConnorsCure and tireless advocacy in the fight against pediatric cancer over the past decade has been truly inspiring. Today’s… pic.twitter.com/rCuEoYO7Vk — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2025