Tony Khan comments on MJF’s acting career, saying he and AEW are proud of MJF becoming a movie star.

“MJF’s a huge, huge wrestling star and now he’s becoming a star in movies. He got a great role playing Happy Gilmore’s son in Happy Gilmore 2, Happy Gilmore 2 is the most watched movie in America this year, and MJF’s a big part of the movie.

“If you remember his very rowdy four sons, the main lead boy is MJF. He’s the most prominent one. They’re supposed to be hard-hitting brawlers and he’s definitely the tough guy of the four Happy Gilmore boys.

“MJF’s not the most popular guy backstage. Most of the wrestlers don’t really like him very much. I would say that among some of the villains of AEW, there is some camaraderie, and a guy like maybe Don Callis or Okada, I think those guys are probably happy for MJF. But a lot of the fan favorites in AEW really don’t like MJF very much.

“That being said, everybody is very impressed with what he’s doing. He is a really hard-working guy, and I am very impressed with MJF. I think he’s an incredible wrestling talent – when he focuses on the wrestling I think MJF is one of the best. But he always takes shortcuts, he’s always trying to cheat his way to the top, and I don’t think he needs to, is the truth, he’s a really gifted wrestler, and a student of wrestling, a student of the history of wrestling and a student of technical wrestling.

“Also, MJF is a student of acting now, and he’s doing a great job with it, he’s filming another movie right now, and for AEW, the executives, we are proud of what MJF is doing, even if he’s not the most popular guy with some of the fans and the other wrestlers. He’s a huge part of AEW and he’s working really hard.”

(Going Ringside)