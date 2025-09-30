Roman Reigns returns on Raw after a month out

Roman Reigns has finished his filming commitments in Australia for the Street Fighter movie and returned to Raw last night, a month after he was wiped out by The Vision during the Clash in Paris premium live event.

Reigns came out to assist his cousins, The Usos, in their tag match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, and served some revenge after the events in Paris, including destroying Breakker with a chair. The Usos won the main event match after Jimmy and Jey hit a double Samoan splash.

Following the match, Reigns shook hands with Jey Uso and offered some words to the former WWE World Heavyweight champion, approving his methods and actions from recent weeks. Jimmy, standing in the background, looked on and was ignored by the Tribal Chief.

The Usos have been arguing lately, with Jimmy questioning Jey’s methods especially in dealing with LA Knight.

