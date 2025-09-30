Ricky Saints receives his side plates (video), Halloween Horror Nights, and Bandido vs. Hechicero

– Bandido vs. Hechicero in a rematch for the Ring of Honor Championship is set for this Friday in Arena Mexico:

– Ricky Saints receives his side plates on his NXT Championship:

– WWE ring announcer Mike Rome (via BionicBuzz) believes Bray Wyatt would have cried if he saw the Wyatt Sicks House at Halloween Horror Nights – “I wish he was here to see it… I think he would cry” ❤️

“I worked for Universal for a long time, and now obviously WWE – having those two worlds collide is so surreal.

“And knowing Windham and knowing how much he loved the events, and seeing something he created in his head obviously go on a large scale with TV but being made into a house now – dude, he would lose his mind. He would lose his mind. He would be so excited about it. I wish he was here to see it.

“I saw the one in Orlando, it’s beautiful. It’s got the Wyatt Sicks debut, each character has its own area, and at the end it’s a beautiful tribute to him. A beautiful tribute to him. I even think, he’s not really – he’s an emotional dude – but I think he would cry in it. I almost cried in it.”