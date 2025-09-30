Raw’s viewership continues to decline, Punk in Cubs hype video, IYO SKY likes being the babyface

– WWE Raw on September 22nd generated 2,300,000 global views. Lowest viewership number for the program since its move to Netflix.

– IYO SKY (via an interview with @ComicBook) has expressed a preference for performing as a babyface wrestler over a heel character.

“When I was in NXT, most of the time I was as a heel. But now I am a baby face and always smiling. I’m pointing my face and screaming and I’m so much better enjoying this way to wrestling.

As a heel I have to always keep like a grumpy face or you know scary face during the match so now I’m smiling as a natural.”

– CM Punk in the Chicago Cubs playoffs hype video.

New CM Punk video hyping up the Chicago Cubs pic.twitter.com/hoJvQFlku0 — Teffo (@Teffo_01) September 30, 2025