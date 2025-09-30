NXT REPORT, 9/30/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

Ava and Santino Marella will pick captains for the highly anticipated TNA VS NXT showdown next week.

Jaida Parker will also collide with Lash Legend.

Ricky Saints, the New NXT Champ comes out to soak in the crowd cheers. Jacy Jane comes as does Ava. She names them NXT Captains. Santino Marella comes out and names Mike Santana and new TNA Knockouts Champion, Kelani Jordan, TNA Captains.