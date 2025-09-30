Iconic Rivalries That Defined WWE History

WWE is the world’s largest professional wrestling promotion, which provides entertainment for fans worldwide. The WWE has been a strong name in the entertainment industry since its inception in 1980. Over time in the entertainment industry, the WWE has emerged as one of the most advanced and popular forms, even trumping online live casino games.

The WWE and wrestling in general offer a fun blend of drama and sports, generating theatrical, scripted performances that entertain millions globally. While the outcome of WWE events is scripted, it does not detract from the allure of the WWE. The events bring more than just a fictional fighting event; they generate compelling storylines that add to the atmosphere. These storylines allow fans to pick their favourite fighters and to support them passionately as if they were real sports stars.

Although not a traditional sport, the WWE is composed of highly trained athletes who can perform high-impact moves safely and realistically. The history of the WWE has seen numerous rivalries emerge from the storylines that have been created. In this article, we will cover some of the best rivalries to come from the WWE since its inception.



‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin vs Mr McMahon

The rivalry between ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Mr McMahon was a central storyline of the WWE in the late 90s and early 2000s. This rivalry is particularly unique as Steve Austin was a professional wrestler in the WWE, and Mr McMahon was the co-founder of the WWE.

The rivalry stemmed in 1997 after Stone Cold delivered the iconic Stone Cold Stunner to the WWE boss, leaving the crowd in disbelief. This single move ignited the rivalry, and tensions escalated as a result.

After Steve Austin won the WWF Championship in 1998, Mr McMahon tried to mould Stone Cold into a corporate champion, but Steve Austin replied in the only feasible way. He hit him with another Stone Cold Stunner.

After many more feuds, Austin finally got his hands on Vince McMahon inside a steel cage. Steve Austin was crowned victorious, despite interference from the Big Show.

The rivalry continued, with Stone Cold continuing to torment his boss through insane stunts such as filling Mr McMahon’s Corvette with cement. All things considered, this rivalry is undeniably one of the greatest in wrestling history.

The Undertaker vs Kane

This rivalry is one of the most unique in WWE history, featuring two brothers, The Undertaker and Kane, as the opposing entities. The rivalry’s main focus is the fictional brotherhood of the two and their shared past experiences.

Kane was introduced to the WWF in 1997 as the masked brother of The Undertaker, who had supposedly been burned in a fire in the past. The storyline was set for Kane to seek revenge on his older brother after he had left him behind in the fire. Kane interrupted the bout between The Undertaker and Shaun Michaels, attacking his brother and beginning the rivalry.

The brothers faced off at WrestleMania XIV, which would be Kane’s debut WrestleMania match. The Undertaker won the battle, further elevating the revenge storyline of Kane.

Over the time they spent together in the WWF, The Undertaker and Kane had many bouts and also formed a formidable duo. Their tag team storylines were elite, forming the Brothers of Destruction tag team.

John Cena vs CM Punk

Two of the most renowned WWE fighters in history were once a part of a long-lasting feud that blurred the lines between reality and fiction. John Cena was the face of the WWE and one of the most popular superstars in the industry. In contrast, CM Punk was rising as a rebellious figure in the WWE, creating two clashing personalities.

Their rivalry reached its peak in the Money in the Bank (2011) event, where CM Punk faced John Cena in a high-stakes match. The stipulation was that if CM Punk won, he would leave WWE, taking the title with him. With the crowd anticipating a legendary match, the atmosphere spurred both athletes on. The match ended with Punk defeating Cena, capturing the WWE Championship in the process.

CM Punk and John Cena continued to clash over the Championship, including matches at Superslam and Night of Champions.

Despite not being the most storied rivalry out there, the feud between the two stars changed the WWE forever. It was a turning point for the franchise, demonstrating that reality-based storytelling could be an effective approach.

Final Thoughts

The WWE has seen numerous rivalries come and go, developing storylines that elevate them to a level beyond regular matches. WWE matches based around a rival storyline bring something unique and exciting, captivating fans in ways that would not be possible without in-depth storylines. Whether the rivalries are built over weeks, months, or years, the tension created by the athletes in these matches allows fans to become emotionally invested in the athletes.