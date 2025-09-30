Donovan Dijak is coming to Long Beach this Saturday at MLW Slaughterhouse

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

LONG BEACH, CA — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Donovan Dijak is coming to MLW Slaughterhouse’25 this Saturday, October 4 at Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, CA and presented live on YouTube and on cable on beIN SPORTS.

Standing nearly 6’8” with frightening agility and bone-rattling power, Dijak has long been a wrecking machine inside the ropes. But the question remains: what business does one-half of the championship team of the Skyscrapers have at Slaughterhouse?

With Bishop Dyer already looming over the night, the presence of Dijak raises speculation — are the Skyscrapers plotting something bigger? Will Dijak unleash his Feast Your Eyes strike on an unsuspecting rival? Or is there an even more sinister plan at play?

This Saturday, all will be revealed… or perhaps only more questions will be raised. One thing is certain: when Donovan Dijak is in the building, destruction is never far behind.

Fans can watch worldwide for free at: https://www.youtube.com/live/kLz7YensW1g

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!