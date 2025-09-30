Cena comments on his last booked date, WWE files for new trademarks, Go Shiozaki note, birthdays

– John Cena comments on his last appearance… will it really be the end?
One Last Dance. Final Final 12/13/25 https://t.co/JOgT6sIzHF
— John Cena (@JohnCena) September 30, 2025
– WWE filed to trademark ‘Bravo Americano‘ and ‘Rayo Americano’
– Go Shiozaki contract has expired with Pro Wrestling Noah
Notice of Contract Expiration: Go Shiozaki
Following discussions initiated by Go Shiozaki, it has been decided that his contract with PRO WRESTLING NOAH will not be renewed. As of today, the contract has officially expired.
September 30, 2025
CyberFight / PRO WRESTLING NOAH… pic.twitter.com/uGpO4J1pAi
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) September 30, 2025
– Happy 47th Birthday to Candice Michelle:
#happybirthday pic.twitter.com/S27m2vX3sR
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) September 30, 2025
– And:
Happy Birthday! @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/f3crYtF5JB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2025