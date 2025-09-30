AEW News and Notes

– Adam Copeland has been cast in the upcoming Beekeeper 2 movie, according Variety.

– Darby Allin, Raymond Pettibon, and Charlie Ramone are presenting an art exhibition titled “52W HARDWAY” in NYC between now and October 11th:

– Sting’s son Steven Borden is set to make his pro wrestling in-ring debut on Friday, October 3rd at 52 Walker Presents 52W HARDWAY: Live Wrestling in New York

– Jack Perry reveals he was uncertain about using ‘Tarzan Boy’ as a theme song again until he heard the audience at AEW All Out singing it:

“I think the song is here to stay. It’s funny ’cause I was thinking about that. I was like, ‘I don’t know, we have a different look.’ The thing that solidified it for me was that people were singing it before we even played it.

I’ve been off about a year, I was the Scapegoat before this, I’m wearing all black with a knife on my belt. He’s in all black and people are singing that song. I think in the time that we had it, it cut deep with people.

I’m interested in experimenting with the duality of something like the song and our new presentation.”

(source: Interview w/ @VICE | @haleyanne_)