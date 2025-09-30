AEW Blood and Guts announced for November 12 in Greensboro

The next Blood and Guts event will take place on Wednesday, November 12 live from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The location is formerly known as the Greensboro Coliseum, a 22,000-seater venue where Sting’s farewell match was held at Revolution.

This will be the first AEW show at that location since Revolution 2024. While the company runs at much smaller locations lately, a bigger venue is required to accommodate the double ring and steel structure.

Early access premium seating sales starts tomorrow, October 3 at AEWTix.com.

It’s possible that a men’s and women’s Blood and Guts match will be held on the day as the match was already teased by Jamie Hayter on Collision this past week.

