WWE stars announced for AAA Heroes Inmortales event on October 25

WWE Superstars will be involved in the upcoming AAA Heroes Inmortales event on Saturday, October 25 live from the Gimnasio Olimpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City, Mexico.

The AAA Mega champion Dominik Mysterio will defend the title, his first title defense since winning it earlier this month, against longtime rival Dragon Lee.

Lee won a number one contenders match last night during AAA’s televised event defeating El Grande Americano and El Hijo del Vikingo in a three-way match. Dom Mysterio appeared on the show and was on commentary for the match. The two had a face-off to end the broadcast.

Also, Pagano and Psycho Clown will put up the AAA Tag Team titles against the current WWE Tag Team champions, The Wyatt Sicks. Plus, AAA Reina de Reinas champion Flammer defends her title against Faby Apache and Natalya in a three-way.

¡Ya comenzó la Fase 2 en @boletomovil! Consigue tus boletos para #HéroesInmortales en CDMXhttps://t.co/bF9tEX3azZ pic.twitter.com/K4EYAlTn0F — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) September 29, 2025

