WWE Raw Results 9/29/25

WWE Raw is live at the special start-time of 7/6c this evening on Netflix from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Advertised is Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will appear, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos, Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental title, as well as The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag rematch from WrestlePalooza.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 29, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 7-9:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” flashes on the screen to get things started as always. We then shoot inside the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky Address Asuka & Kairi Sane

Starting things off this week is a pissed off “Mami,” as Rhea Ripley’s “This is My Brutality” theme hits to bring out the women’s mega-star to a mega-crowd reaction from the Raleigh fans. She then brings up what took place at the end of last week’s show.

The scene saw Asuka and her Kabuki Warriors partner Kairi Sane turn on former fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY, just as Ripley warned SKY to watch out for. Iyo Sky comes out and says she knows Ripley warned her, but she loved them. And she still loves them.

Asuka and Kairi Sane appear on the tron. Sane does not appear to be on board with Asuka. Asuka says it’s up to them what happens next. She taught Sky everything she knew. She mentored her and paved the way for her. Now she acts like none of what she did matters. Sky acts like Rhea Ripley is her family now, but she isn’t.

Asuka made Sky who she is. Asuka made her a champion. Now, she acts like she’s forgotten her. Asuka says she loves Sky, so she’ll forgive her if she apologizes to her. She can be like Sane and be her student. Sane says they can be a family again. Asuka says it’s too late for Ripley.

Ripley says Asuka can go to hell. Sky looks conflicted with tears welling in her eyes. Ripley tells Sky to trust her. She’s been burned by family before. Sky can’t go back to them after what they’ve done. Sky looks troubled. Ripley puts a hand on her shoulder.

Sky says, “I’m sorry, Rhea. I need time. I need time!” Sky starts to cry as she leaves the ring. The Kabuki Warriors attack Ripley from behind. Sky sobs as she watches Asuka and Kairi Sane double-team Ripley. Sky has seen enough and throws Asuka off Ripley. Sane stands between Asuka and Sky.

Sane tries to reason with her. Sane gets on her knees to beg Sky. As she does, Asuka hits Sky in the face with the Blue Mist! Sane is shocked that Asuka did that. Ripley attacks Asuka, but Sane pulls her off. Ripley headbutts Sane and goes for the Riptide, but Asuka kicks her. They send Ripley shoulder-first twice into the ring post.

Sky is writhing in pain. Asuka and Sane hit Ripley with spinning back fists. Asuka puts Ripley in the Asuka Lock and holds her as Sane hits the InSane Elbow! The Kabuki Warriors stand tall as the crowd boos. WWE officials run down to separate them. Sky is covered in the Blue Mist. We head to a break.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev

When the show returns, Rusev’s theme hits the house speakers and “The Bulgarian Brute” makes his way to the ring, as WWE Intercontinental Championship action will be kicking things off on this week’s show. The challenger settles in the ring.

As he does, highlights are shown of his match with JD McDonagh from last week, with Dominik Mysterio freezing up as he was being attacked post-match, leading to Finn Balor having to run out and make the save. Back live, his music dies down.

Now the entrance tune for the reigning and defending WWE Intercontinental Champion hits and out comes “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio with other members of The Judgment Day by his side and trailing behind him, as he carries his I-C and AAA Mega Championship titles.

WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and it is clear that the Raleigh fans are going to be a pro-Dom and anti-Rusev crowd, at least from the start.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this opening title tilt. After a minute-or-two of basic opening action, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick mid-match commercial break as the match continues inside the Lenovo Center.

From the onset, we see the champ grab his best hold, a wasit-lock. Rusev easily slings him off, so Mysterio gets out of the ring to rethink his strategy. Rusev chases him into the ring. Mysterio stomps and punches Rusev as he gets in the ring. Mysterio hits the ropes and hits a forearm, but Rusev absorbs it.

Mysterio hits the ropes again, but Rusev follows him in and avalanches him. Rusev hits a fallaway slam, followed by a head-and-arm suplex. Rusev hits a second head-and-arm suplex. Mysterio retreats to the corner, so Rusev pulls him up and punches him down. Rusev throws him into the ropes.

He charges after him, but Mysterio pulls the top rope down to get him out of the ring. Mysterio knocks him off the apron and goes for a plancha, but Rusev hits him with a fall-away slam over the commentary table. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Mysterio knee his way out of a submission hold. Mysterio hits a jawbreaker and hits the ropes. Mysterio ducks a pair of clotheslines and hits a running hurricanrana. Mysterio avalanches him in the corner. Rusev reverses a whip to the opposite corner, but Mysterio twists out of the way.

Mysterio snaps Rusev off the top rope and hits a slingshot somersault plancha for a one-count. The crowd is really into Mysterio. Mysterio hooks Rusev’s head and sets up for the Three Amigos, but he can’t get Rusev off his feet. Rusev charges, but Mysterio drops him into position.

Mysterio hits the ropes for a 619, but Rusev turns him inside out with a clothesline. The crowd boos Rusev as he stomps the mat to signal for the Accolade. Mysterio rolls out of the ring to avoid it. Rusev follows him out, so Mysterio drives him ribs-first into the ring steps.

Mysterio gets him in the ring and hits him with a 619 to the ribs. Mysterio puts him in position and hits another 619, this time to the face. Mysterio goes to the top rope for a Frog Splash, but Rusev moves. Rusev sizes up the Intercontinental Champion and connects with a Matchka Kick! 1… 2… Mysterio kicks out.

Rusev is irate and screams that it is over. Rusev goes for the Accolade, but Mysterio slides out of the ring. Mysterio grabs his titles and starts to walk off. Rusev stops him and throws him into the ring with the titles. The referee takes the AAA Mega Championship away from Rusev.

As he does, Mysterio hits him with the Intercontinental Championship. Rusev no-sells it, so Mysterio tosses it to him and takes a bump, the old Eddie Guerrero “lie, cheat, and steal” move! The referee isn’t buying it. Mysterio begs the referee in the corner.

As he does, Rusev grabs him. Mysterio catches Rusev with a mule kick low blow and rolls him up for the win. The referee couldn’t see it since he was pressed in the corner. Rusev is furious as Mysterio retreats up the ramp with his titles celebrating in victory.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Backstage With Adam Pearce, LA Knight & The New Day

Once the title tilt wraps up, we shoot backstage where we see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is in his office talking with LA Knight. Pearce is trying to convince Knight not to get involved in the Tornado Tag Match. Knight says he doesn’t care about that match because he wants the World Title. He’s the last man to beat Seth Rollins.

The New Day bursts into the room. Knight tries to dismiss them, but Kofi Kingston says he’s a former World Champion and tells him to let the adults talk. Knight says he’ll drop Kingston tonight and walks off. Kingston says he won’t because he doesn’t make matches, but Pearce makes it official.

History Of Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Rivalry

A shot is shown of the very familiar-looking “American Nightmare” tour bus in the parking garage inside the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. It appears that the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is in the house. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When the show returns, Tessitore and Barrett are shown at ringside, where they bring up the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth showdown between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at the upcoming premium live event. An extended video package airs showing the history of their rivalry.

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

After the package wraps up, we see highlights of what went down between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria over the past couple of weeks, with Bayley being overly friendly and downright mean at times. We return live where the two meet up backstage and Valkyria tells Bayley she’s out of second chances with her.

Bayley walks on as her theme music hits inside the Lenovo Center. The women’s wrestling veteran emerges for advertised singles action against Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day. As she settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Bayley dropkick Rodriguez out of the ring. Bayley leaps off the steel steps, but Rodriguez catches her. Bayley fights back and does the Hardy Boyz taunt before hitting a Twist of Fate on the floor. Bayley gets Rodrigeuz in the ring and takes her down with a diving elbow.

She then goes to the top rope for a Swanton Bomb to pick up a two-count. Bayley continues to fight her, but Rodriguez hits her with a fallaway slam. Rodriguez hits a slingshot splash for a near fall. Rodriguez slaps the mat in frustration. They have a major bit of miscommunication before Bayley shouts, “Clothesline!”

She then takes a clothesline from Rodriguez. Bayley soon takes her down and applies a Figure Four Leglock, paying tribute to North Carolina’s most famous wrestler. Roxanne Perez rakes Bayley’s eyes to help Rodriguez. Rodriguez hits Bayley with a clothesline, followed by a Tejana Bomb for the victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see The Judgment Day start to double-team Bayley before Lyra Valkyria reluctantly makes the save. Valkyria hits Perez with a clothesline before attacking Rodriguez. Rodriguez quickly takes Valkyria down, and Perez follows up with a cartwheel double knee to the neck.

Bayley starts to snap and knees Rodriguez in the face before punching away at her. Bayley hits Perez with a swinging back suplex before hitting Rodriguez with a clothesline over the top rope. A furious Bayley looks back at Valkyria before cackling and helping Valkyria up. Bayley shouts, “Come on, you idiot! Let’s get ’em! Good job!”

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Backstage With The Usos

A video package with highlights from last week’s show of Jey Uso beating LA Knight and then leaving him for dead with The Vision, only for Jimmy Uso to ultimately make the save. Back live, we shoot backstage where we see “Main Event” Jey Uso himself.

He is pacing when his brother, Jimmy Uso, walks up to him. Jimmy asks him about what happened last week, referring to the highlights we just saw. Jey says helping LA Knight will get them nowhere. He cost them their match at WrestlePalooza.

Jey says they will no longer help Knight. If he spent less time helping Knight, he’d be World Champion again. That’s something that Jimmy knows nothing about. Jey realizes what he just said and redirects, saying they’ll handle The Vision tonight.

Kairi Sane Still Hopeful Iyo Sky & Asuka Will Make-Up

WWE officials are checking on Iyo Sky in the medical room in a brief backstage segment. Kairi Sane walks in and begs Sky to apologize to Asuka. She says that they can still be friends. Sky tells her to leave her alone. Sane looks sad. She hands them a photo of them with Asuka in happier times.

LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston

Back live inside the Lenovo Center, the radio screech hits and then the familiar sounds of LA Knight’s theme music plays. Out comes “The Mega Star” for the next match of the evening. As he does, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Kofi Kingston finishing up his ring entrance, with Xavier Woods by his side. The bel sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening. Kingston shoves Knight to get things started. Knight shoves him back.

The referee admonishes them. They lock up, and Knight powers him to the corner. Kingston turns him around and goes for a right hand, but Knight blocks it. Kingston fights back and flips through a clothesline before hitting a suplex into a neck-breaker for a one-count.

Knight quickly hits a back elbow to take Kingston down. Kingston fights back and takes him down before kicking him in the ribs. Kingston applies an armbar and paintbrushes the head. Knight fights up and punches out. Knight hits the ropes, but Kingston turns him inside out with a kitchen sink knee to the midsection for a two-count.

Kingston applies an overhead wristlock. Knight fights up, but Kingston knees him. Knight quickly wrenches the arm and pulls on it a few times before hitting a short-arm clothesline. Knight charges, but Kingston hits a flapjack onto the top rope. Kingston charges, but Knight hits a back body drop out of the ring.

Knight bounces Kingston’s face off the barricade several times. Xavier Woods shouts for Knight to start. Knight positions Kingston on the apron and elbows him before scaring Woods off. Kingston pulls himself over the top rope with a dropkick to Knight. Kingston drives Knight’s face into the ring post.

He mocks him and hits a splash, and on that note, we shift gears again and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Knight fighting back at Kingston. Kingston quickly sweeps his feet as he slides out of the ring.

Kingston heads to the top rope and hits a diving tomahawk chop for a two-count. Kingston chokes Knight on the ropes until the referee backs him up. Woods gets a cheap shot in, allowing Kingston to get a two-count. Knight fights back with some body blows. Kingston kicks back and pushes him into the ropes.

Something happens as Kingston drops down. It looks like Knight’s knee clips him in the head. Kingston is wobbling at ringside after that legit knee. Knight shoves him into the barricade and gets him in the ring. The referee checks on Kingston as Knight hits a slingshot shoulder tackle.

Knight sends him to the corner before hitting a jumping neck-breaker. Knight goes to the second rope, does some theatrics, and leaps off with a clothesline to Woods on the apron. Kingston rolls Knight up and gets his feet on the ropes, but Knight kicks out.

Kingston hits a pendulum kick before coming off the top rope, but Knight moves. Knight avoids Trouble in Paradise. Kingston flips through a back suplex, but Knight immediately comes back with Blunt Force Trauma. He follows up with the cover and the pin for the victory.

Winner: LA Knight

Backstage With Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa

Once the match wraps up, we shoot behind-the-scenes for a double backstage segment. First, we see Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri walking. Tozawa tells Dupri he’s proud. Becky Lynch comes by and tells Dupri that she’s useless and is 5’9 inches of disappointment.

Dupri tells Lynch that AJ Lee is better than her and Lynch smacks Tozawa for laughing at the comment. Dupri gets in Lynch’s face for attacking Tozawa and then Lynch beats up Dupri and walks to Seth Rollins. Rollins asks Lynch if she feels better.

“The Man” responds and simply says, “A little.” She then asks how he’s doing. He says he’s about to find out. Rollins heads to the ring and Lynch asks if he wants her to come with him and he says he needs to do this on his own. We head to another break.

Seth Rollins And Cody Rhodes Talk WWE Crown Jewel Showdown

When the show returns, we hear the familiar sounds of “Burn it down!” The theme for Seth Rollins hits and the usual accompanying fire pyro erupts as the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion and leader of The Vision makes his way to the ring.

As Rollins settles in the ring, Barrett is on commentary talking us through a live ad-read for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event, complete with the official Rollins-Rhodes match graphic flashing on the screen. Back live, Rollins’ theme winds down and he begins talking.

Rollins looks down at the watch that Cody Rhodes gave him following their epic string of matches in 2022. Rollins questioned the intentions of the watch last week on Raw. Rollins listens to the crowd sing his song. Before Rollins can speak, a loud “CM Punk” chant picks up. Rollins goes to speak again, but he’s stopped by an “OTC” chant. The crowd then starts to sing Cody Rhodes’ name.

Rollins says, “Cody Rhodes versus Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.” Rhodes has three wins, and Rollins has three losses. Rhodes thinks that bothers him, but it doesn’t because it doesn’t matter. Those matches were in the past. Those versions of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are in the past.

Those were men trying to reach the top. What matters is Crown Jewel because now you’ve got two men at the very top with the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. They will go one-on-one at Crown Jewel. The winner of that match won’t just win the Crown Jewel Championship.

The winner will shape the next ten to twenty years of the industry’s future. The thing that Rollins doesn’t understand is that there are some people out in the crowd and watching at home who want Cody Rhodes. A “Cody” chant picks up. The people who sing for him want Rhodes to win that match.

They think Rhodes should lead this company into the future. They believe he’s the quarterback of the WWE. Rollins asks if they’ve lost their minds. Rollins is the one to lead this industry into the future. Rollins has done everything right. He stayed here when times got tough.

He brought this company into its golden age. He’s taken two young men, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, and taken them under his wing, giving them his knowledge to secure their place at the top. Rollins has done it all. Rollins has tried to rid this place of cancers like Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Still, they chant for Cody Rhodes. We then hear, “Wrestling has more than one royal family.” Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring. Rhodes takes his time getting to the ring and removes his jacket. The crowd sings to Rhodes, so he pauses. Rollins looks disconnected.

Rhodes asks what Rollins is talking about. The future of the industry seems a bit much. They don’t have control over that. The people do. This isn’t something they can control. Rollins can bring Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed under his wing, but he can’t control them. They appeared on SmackDown, which isn’t their show.

Rhodes doesn’t think Rollins sent them. He thinks Mr. Heyman did. When it comes to Rollins’ own group, who is in control? Rollins says every decision goes through him. Rollins sent them to SmackDown. Rhodes didn’t receive the message on Raw, so he sent them to SmackDown to see if they could get the message through his brain.

Rhodes asks if he was the one who allowed Mr. Heyman to announce Brock Lesnar. Rollins looks conflicted about that. Rollins smirks and reiterates that every decision runs through him. The crowd chants something, so Rollins yells at them that he’s the reason they’re here. Rhodes says he’s trying to have fun here.

They should just strip this down to what it’s supposed to be about. The Crowd Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia. The WWE Champion against the World Heavyweight Champion. It could be that simple. Rhodes would like to think where they’d be in twenty years.

Will they be sitting in the back, talking to the future of the industry, and reminiscing about their matches? It could be wishful thinking. Rhodes remembers Rollins standing there to help him win at WrestleMania 40. Everything was forgiven. He thought Rollins was his friend. Rollins yells at him to shut up.

Rollins says, “I was never your friend.” The was a means to an end. At WrestleMania 40, Rhodes was the lesser of two evils. That little scenario about the future will never happen. They’ll never be friends. Rollins will never shake Rhodes’ hand, call him the better man, or his equal.

What he will do is cleanse the timeline. At Crown Jewel, everything that happened between them is dead. After Crown Jewel, Rollins will write a new future. There is only one person who will lead that Vision. He says the person that will do that is Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. He walks off to end the explosive segment.