WWE News and Notes

– Paul Heyman via X:

Tonight, @BronBreakkerWWE and @BronsonIsHere will impose THE VISION on the lives of The @WWEUsos in a historic tornado tag team match live on @WWE RAW. As @WWERollins prepares to defeat @CodyRhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship, The Brons are set to make tag team history… pic.twitter.com/AXttgx5zr6 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 29, 2025

– WWE has filed to trademark the name: PJ Vasa.

PJ Vasa is the new name for WWE LFG’s Penina Tuilaepa

– Referee Daphanie Lashaunn took to her Instagram story (in regards to the botched spot in the Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill match on Smackdown) to share a heartfelt message, making it clear she’s taking the criticism in stride and remains focused on improving. I see all the love. I’m just human, but I can promise that I strive to always be better. Which will forever be my goal as long as I’m on this journey. I love this just like y’all. That I can swear to you.

– Bret Hart says Hulk Hogan “wouldn’t Help Make stars and Rather let the ship Sink”

When I look back on my career and I look back on wrestling, the industry, and I look back on what Roddy and Mr. Perfect did for me, I can tell you that Hulk Hogan never did that for anybody. He never helped anybody else after his time was being the top guy. He would rather see the company sink than actually come back and help make the next star, which in wrestling—that’s kind of how it always works. The next guy builds the next guy after. It’s like everybody helps each other kind of thing.”

Source During a live Q&A event in Germersheim, Germany