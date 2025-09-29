Updated lineup for tonight’s WWE Raw, plus notes on Candice LaRae, Matt Hardy, London vs. Aries

– The card for tonight’s episode of RAW…

CM Punk is advertised.
IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley segment.
– Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev (IC Title)
– The Usos vs. The Vision (Tornado Tag)
– Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY appear
– AJ/Lee vs. Los Americanos
Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Happy 40th Birthday to Candice LeRae

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling via X:

– Austin Aries vs. Paul London announced for MLW Slaughterhouse:

