Updated lineup for tonight’s WWE Raw, plus notes on Candice LaRae, Matt Hardy, London vs. Aries

– The card for tonight’s episode of RAW…

– CM Punk is advertised.

– IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley segment.

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev (IC Title)

– The Usos vs. The Vision (Tornado Tag)

– Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY appear

– AJ/Lee vs. Los Americanos

– Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

. @itsBayleyWWE goes one-on-one with @RaquelWWE TOMORROW on #WWERaw with a SPECIAL START TIME OF 7ET/4PT on @netflix !

– Happy 40th Birthday to Candice LeRae

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling via X:

BREAKING NEWS: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Presents Reena Rumble, October 27th in Toronto!

WWE Legends, AEW Star and the best of Canadian wrestling showcased on event to benefit Reena Charity.

Find out more from the Press Release located at the official MLP Website!… pic.twitter.com/Xhpm40g57A

— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) September 29, 2025