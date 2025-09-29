Update on AEW’s The Blade, Takeshita vs. Sabre, Khan on WWE counter-programming AEW

– The Blade gave an update one year after his spinal fusion surgery and had nothing but praise for how AEW has treated him.

“I had a back fusion, spinal fusion, on September 10th of ‘24. It’s been about a year now, and I’m getting close to going back to doctors, getting cleared, the whole thing.

AEW f*cking took care of my surgery, they took care of my physical therapy, like they’ve been taking care of me for like over a year now; I’m really, really grateful for that job.”

(source: From Talk’n Shop with the Good Brothers)

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. is booked for IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Ryogoku Kokugikan on October 13th:

– Tony Khan on WWE counter-programming AEW:

“We’ve had a great year. We’ve been able to stick, move, and make it work for us. There’s always going to be tough competition in this sport, the kind that pushes you to work hard 52 weeks a year.”

(Interview with Going Ringside)