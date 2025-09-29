Tony Khan calls Toni Storm a “icon”

AEW CEO Tony Khan praises Toni Storm and calls her a “icon”

“I think that she is an icon, and I think that iconic presence was always inside of her, and that’s what I told her when we started this. That she has that presence.

“She was, at the time, in her mid-20s, yet she had this Timeless presence that she was gonna clearly have throughout her career. This aura, this way of speaking, all these things that Toni Storm brings. And she’s an incredible wrestler and she’s so charismatic, and the fans respect her.

“This transition she’s made to Timeless Toni Storm, she’s found the classic movie star inside of herself and she’s become the first wrestler, not only – of all the AEW stars, we’re on TBS, we’re on TNT – but also the first wrestler now to be on TCM, Turner Classic Movies. She is truly a Timeless movie star, a Timeless wrestler and a great, great, charismatic presence.

“Timeless Toni Storm is one of the biggest stars in wrestling, and she is one of the great reasons why AEW is having a great 2025 right now, and it’s the tremendous, tremendous wrestling of Timeless Toni Storm.”

