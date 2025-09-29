The Miz believes CM Punk “very happy” in his current WWE run

The Miz believes that CM Punk “very happy” in his current WWE run and feels like a “different person.”

“Seeing him come back, it’s been interesting. I remember before, driving with him, but I also remember when he was at the tail end and it didn’t seem like he was a happy person.

“Now, I see him backstage and it’s a different person than I remember. He seems very happy. I wouldn’t even say complacent because he’s always competitive and always wants to be number one. He’s also in a position where he’s teaching a lot and there are not many of us who have been here for 20 years and have been able to teach, learn, and adapt. It’s cool to see the change and happiness.”

(Source: AdrianRadio93)