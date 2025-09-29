Ridge Holland is having surgery, update on Dustin Rhodes

– Ridge Holland suffered a Lisfranc Injury at the TNA tapings over the weekend and needs to have immediate surgery.

Ridge is expected to be out of action for the next 3-12 Months.

– Dustin Rhodes gives an update, rehab is going well, still a long way to go:

