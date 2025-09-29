Ridge Holland is having surgery, update on Dustin Rhodes

– Ridge Holland suffered a Lisfranc Injury at the TNA tapings over the weekend and needs to have immediate surgery.

Lisfranc Injury…Surgery Friday. See ya in abit — “ The Steam Pig” Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) September 29, 2025

Ridge is expected to be out of action for the next 3-12 Months.

– Dustin Rhodes gives an update, rehab is going well, still a long way to go:

Update:

Knees are still in pain but getting better by the day. Tough month. All in all, Rehab is going well and pushing through. Long way to go but positive I will be better than ever when I return. Why, grit, work ethic, passion and love for wrestling. Don't tell @RealBillyGunn… — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 28, 2025