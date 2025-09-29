Paramount announces landmark media rights agreement with Zuffa Boxing

Paramount+ will become the exclusive home of Zuffa Boxing throughout the U.S., Canada, and Latin America

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 29, 2025 – Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, (“Paramount”) (NASDAQ: PSKY) and TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced a long-term media rights agreement in which Paramount+ will become the exclusive home of Zuffa Boxing throughout the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

Zuffa Boxing is the new professional boxing promotion formed by TKO and leading entertainment conglomerate Sela, with leadership from UFC President and CEO Dana White; HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation; Sela Managing Director and CEO Dr. Rakan Alharthy; and WWE President and TKO Board Member Nick Khan.

Beginning in January 2026, Paramount will exclusively distribute a full slate of Zuffa Boxing events starting with 12 action-packed cards, with plans to grow that number in subsequent years. The bouts will be available via Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform Paramount+, with the potential for select events to be simulcast on CBS, America’s leading broadcast network, and other Paramount platforms.

Dana White commented: “I’m excited to bring great boxing events to a global audience. There are millions of boxing fans that will now be able to watch competitive fights with up-and-coming boxers as well as the biggest stars in the sport. Paramount will be the home for UFC and boxing fans to watch the greatest fights in combat sports.”

HE Turki Alalshikh said: “This partnership with Paramount reinforces our vision to redefine the way viewers consume boxing. More fight fans will now have access to watch some of the most exciting boxers around. We have seen the proof that the appetite is there, this is the future for live boxing coverage and will ensure the sport continues to thrive.”

Said Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct-to-Consumer for Paramount, a Skydance Corporation: “Paramount has long been a leader in sports and sports storytelling, and this partnership marks a bold new chapter – not just for us, but for the future of boxing. It’s a partnership that advances several of our core priorities: delivering premium sports to fans, providing audiences with year-round marquee live events, and creating long-term value through a differentiated, must-watch portfolio of content. By combining TKO and Zuffa Boxing’s world-class production and promotional capabilities with our subscribers’ passion for sports, we are confident we will deliver something truly special to boxing fans throughout the U.S., Canada, and Latin America for years to come.”

Further details about Zuffa Boxing, including fight schedules and the first event to be live streamed on Paramount+, will be announced in the months ahead.